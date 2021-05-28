Community members host weekend full of events for veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One local town plans to dedicate their whole weekend to honoring those who served our country.

The LZ Rainelle West Virginia Veterans Reunion will hold multiple events Memorial Day weekend to honor area veterans. Friday night, there will be a candlelight memorial service for those who lost their lives while in service. That will be moved inside to Rainelle Methodist Church and will start at 7:30 p.m.

Emma Michelinie is the Co-Chair for LZ Rainelle West Virginia Veterans Reunion

“We have a large number of veterans and those who have the heart to serve their country for freedom. And we feel like they should always know that we will not forget those that have fought and even died for the country for their freedom,” Michelinie said.

There will also be a parade through Saturday night, along with a concert and fireworks display.