Community members react to recent mass shootings

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Shots rang out at a FedEx Facility in Indianapolis Thursday, April 15, 2021, killing at least eight people.

Kayla Marie lives in Beckley. She said seeing all of the recent mass shootings is starting to take a toll on her.

“Just hearing about it consistently over and over. It is getting really tiresome for me. I just feel like we should treat everyone the way we want to be treated. Especially during a pandemic. Like really humanity? America, are we really doing this right now? I’m just tired of it,” Marie said.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, Thursday night’s mass shooting is the 147th mass shooting that happened in the nation this year. The archive defines a mass shooting as and incident that has a minimum of four victims shot, injured, or killed that does not include the gunman.

Roger Thompson also lives in the area. He believes people should start focusing more on mental health than on the gun laws.

“I got guns in the house, they will not kill a person, never will kill anyone as long as I own them. It’s just in the person,” Thompson said.

However, since West Virginia is an open carry state, many residents say they feel a lot safer walking about the state.

“Yes, I carry my gun everywhere. I have my permit,” Chad Whittaker said.