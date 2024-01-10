BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In a 4-to-3 vote on Tuesday evening, Beckley Common Council changed the city’s form of government from a strong mayor to a city manager form of government.

The city currently has a government system in which the mayor position has strong governing powers, but that is now set to come to an end. Under the new system, Council will hire a city manager who will oversee city operations, budgets and administrations.

Members of Council said earlier that the mayor will have less authority under the new system.

One Beckley businessman, Doug Epling, has opposed the change. Epling said he isn’t sure the proposed government will meet state guidelines, which allows five forms of government.

“They cannot diminish the powers of the mayor,” Epling said on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. “That’s another form of government. So when you drop down to another form of government, it has to go before the people.”

Three members of Council wanted to place the question on the popular ballot to let voters decide, a plan Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold initially supported.

At the Raleigh County Commission on Aging on Wednesday, many said they generally support a popular ballot when making major governmental decisions.

“Everything’s changing, every four years,” said Randall Glenn. “Nothing’s staying consistent. The Bible is fulfilling, so, you know, it should be up to the people, not just up to five people to decide what 15,000 should do.”

Roy Bennett of Raleigh County agreed.

“Every vote counts, for one thing, and then I think that we should be a democratic state, so that, you know, everybody has their vote,” said Bennett.

But a former member of Beckley Common Council, Tim Berry, said he supports the decision to hire a city manager and believes Council members made the right decision.

“Over the years, the city has grown with more and more responsibilities and obligations attached,” said Berry. “We’re one of the only larger cities in the state not to have a City Manager. I fully support this and urge Beckley Common Council to get this issue so important to our city drafted, discussed and in place before fall so it’s not ‘politicized’.”