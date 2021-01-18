Community members use MLK day to volunteer for Beckley Success Closet

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local volunteers used their day off to do some good!

People gathered in the basement of Robert Dunlap’s office on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 to organize clothes for the Beckley Success Closet. They accepted professional clothing donations from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

One of the organizers, Dr. Kristi Dumas, said Martin Luther King Jr. Day was the perfect day to gather volunteers to help out the community.

“The turn out has just been amazing. The response we have gotten from the community, we are just so grateful. People have really turned out and they have gotten behind this initiative and we couldn’t be happier,” said Dumas.

All donations were sanitized. The closet will be available to the public on February 5, 2021.

If you missed Monday and would still like to donate, you can do so at Robert Dunlap’s Office on Main street in Beckley.