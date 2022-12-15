HINTON, WV (WVNS)– A longtime Summers County servant is remembered for all of her work within the community.

99-year-old Dorothy Jean Boley died on Tuesday, December 13.

Boley spent 43 years working for the Clerical Department of the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad. Dorothy Jean is known for her work and organization of Railroad Days in Hinton and for keeping up the museum even after retiring.

Boley was also a lifetime member and the oldest member of the First Baptist Church of Hinton.

“Our records show she was baptized in 1935,” said Pastor Chris Campbell. “She was known in our church as the hat lady and I have talked with several of my members that attended church with her for decades and that is one thing they all said about her, that when she showed up and came faithfully to church she always had a hat.”

Dorothy Jean’s visitation will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 16, and the funeral will be immediately after at 1 p.m. Services will be held at the First Baptist Church.