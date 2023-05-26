NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS)– A community comes together to remember a freshman at a local high school.

Friends, classmates and family gathered to honor Landon Smith, a freshman at Wyoming East High School who died in an ATV accident on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

With candles in hand, students and family gave words of tribute and memories about Smith.

Elijah Cameron organized the event and said it is good to see people come out to honor him

“It feels good knowing that we could honor him and to celebrate his life,” said Cameron. “I didn’t know him too well, but I talked to him every now and then. He was very sweet and always smiled and was very, very respectful.”

Funeral services for Landon are Friday, May 26, at Tankersley Funeral Home in Mullens.