Community now responsible for reporting child neglect while kids are out of school

PRINCETON, WV – During the COVID-19 pandemic, kids are out of school and spending a majority of the time at home, but their home is not always a safe place.

Typically, teachers and school administrators are on the front lines of detecting Child Abuse or Child Neglect in a school setting. Shiloh Woodard with Child Protect in Mercer County says now it’s time for members of the community to step up and help out if they see something.

“It’s just being mindful of those kids that you have relationships with, and hopefully the majority of kids that you know appear to be well taken care of and seem happy and healthy during this time,” Woodard said.

Woodard says anyone in the community can make a phone call to the West Virginia Child Abuse Hotline, it’s not just reserved for law enforcement. Woodard adds you can remain anonymous during that phone call.

The hotline is 1-800-352-6513 and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.