Community of Bluefield comes together to collect donations for tornado victims

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Communities in the area continue to come together to collect donations for those affected by the recent tornadoes.

The City of Bluefield began collecting items to donate to Graves County in Kentucky, in an effort to help the area recover from the damages of a recent tornado. Things such as water, non-perishables, personal hygiene, and more are always needed.

Marie Blackwell, the City Ambassador in Bluefield said anything donated will be accepted and appreciated.

“Bring it, I mean they have lost practically anything so they are going to accept anything I am sure,” said Marie Blackwell.

Items can be dropped at the Central Fire Station on Bluefield Avenue from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until the end of the year.