PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Multiple organizations assembled at the Indian Creek Community Church in Wyoming County for a community outreach meeting regarding environmental concerns on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

The meeting addressed how nearby mining activities are damaging properties and causing problems for the community. In particular, an old artesian well that recently erupted, causing flooding damage to the surrounding area, among other problems.

“There are no fish in the creeks, gas bubbles are coming up in our creeks everywhere and all the creeks are turning orange,” said Richard Altizer.

Altizer said no one is willing to help fix the problem, no matter who they reach out to or how many times. He mentioned most of the problems began after 2018.

Friends For Environmental Justice and other officials are now making it their goal to raise awareness for the issue and demand help for the community.

“People in this community need to know what to do when something happens,” said Founding Director Elaine Tanner. “Like I said in our meeting, we start at the top. You start in Washington, you call it in there so they’re going to trickle down to make sure that the people locally in this state of West Virginia are going to do what they are supposed to do.”

Tanner said overall, the environmental impact is incredibly harmful when rules aren’t followed, and something needs to be done to change it.