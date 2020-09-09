Community playground coming to Hinton

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Children in Hinton will soon be able to play on a new playground. During the Summers County Commission Meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, commissioners discussed money for a new community playground. Wild Wonderful and Healthy West Virginia asked the commission to match the $3,000 grant the city of Hinton gave them.

Commission President Jack Woodrum said this playground will give kids a safe area to play in within city limits.

“You have some of these communities where these kids have to walk multiple blocks to get to one or have to be driven to one so having an additional playground out in the community will be beneficial and hopefully give kids a place to go,” Woodrum said.

Woodrum said a date and location were not picked yet, but he is hoping it will be up and running sometime next spring.