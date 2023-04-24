BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Following Saturday’s shooting in Beckley, many residents around Sheridan Avenue and 7th Street fear for their safety.

The vehicle shootout on Sheridan Avenue and 7th Street left three victims in its wake. One of those victims is still in critical condition while the other two are now stable.

This shooting incident is only two days after a shooting death on Eighth Street.

Beckley Police Chief of Detectives Sgt. Morgan Bragg said to anyone concerned about the recent shootings, the Beckley Police are taking steps to protect the area and curb the violence. They are adding more police presence in affected areas, upping their manpower and working on the investigation day in and day out.

Sgt. Bragg also mentioned the two incidents are most likely linked and are not random.

“I think what we really want to get out to the public is that these are not random acts of violence or mass shootings or anything of that nature,” said Bragg. “These are very specific, targeted events between these two groups of individuals.”

As far as how the community also feels, a prayer vigil was held at Heart of God Ministries to stand against the violence.

Bishop Fred Sims and other Beckley community members led prayers of hope outside the church.

Pastor Sims said the vigil serves as a light for people in the face of these dark events and is a chance for everyone to stand in solidarity against crime in the community and pray for change.

Beckley Councilwoman Janine Bullock believes the vigil will send an important message to the community.

“I’m hoping and praying that we will bring hope in a hopeless situation and to let people know that love is the only thing that will be able to destroy hate,” said Bullock.

After the prayers and singing, the community lit candles as a symbol of hope.

