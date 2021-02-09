Community Vaccine Clinics prove safe for community members

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Community Vaccine Clinics can serve more than 300 people during their hours of operation, but just how safe is the process?

Amy Jasperse is the vaccine coordinator at Robert C. Byrd Clinic in Lewisburg. She said during the vaccination clinics, most of your waiting is done in your personal vehicle. The only time you step out is when your number is called to receive the vaccine.

When the vaccine clinic is done in the West Virginia Building at the state fairgrounds, Jasperse said there is plenty of room for social distancing.

“There are very few side effects to the vaccine,” Jasperse said. “You might have a sore arm. But, we’ve waited a long time and been isolated a long time and quarantined. The sooner we get people vaccinated, the sooner we can get back to normal.”

Jasperse said after vaccination, you still must wear your mask, wash your hands, and practice social distancing.