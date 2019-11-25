Community will come together to feed those in need on Thanksgiving

News
Posted: / Updated:

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A community comes together every year to help those in need. A free thanksgiving meal will be offered at the fairgrounds in Fairlea on Thursday, November 28.

Each year, the community donates food and money to make this event happen. Kellen Leef, owner of When Pigs Fly Barbecue, started this tradition five years ago after she could not make it home for Thanksgiving.

“Several years ago there was a year where none of us were going to be able to make it home to my parents for my thanksgiving day. I started to think about them being alone and then I started thinking about the other people in the community who are alone, and I wanted to try and help them some way,” Leef said.

This free dinner will be offered in the Blue Ribbon Center on the fairgrounds. It will take place from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Frozen Princess Party held to celebrate new movie

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frozen Princess Party held to celebrate new movie"

Hinton preparing for small business Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hinton preparing for small business Saturday"

New Hope Church of the Nazarene feeds Hinton community

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Hope Church of the Nazarene feeds Hinton community"

Hospice of Southern West Virginia hold annual Angel Tree ceremony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice of Southern West Virginia hold annual Angel Tree ceremony"

Elementary students explains the meaning of Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elementary students explains the meaning of Thanksgiving"

Ghent Elementary students raise money for new playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ghent Elementary students raise money for new playground"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News