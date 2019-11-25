Community will come together to feed those in need on Thanksgiving

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A community comes together every year to help those in need. A free thanksgiving meal will be offered at the fairgrounds in Fairlea on Thursday, November 28.

Each year, the community donates food and money to make this event happen. Kellen Leef, owner of When Pigs Fly Barbecue, started this tradition five years ago after she could not make it home for Thanksgiving.

“Several years ago there was a year where none of us were going to be able to make it home to my parents for my thanksgiving day. I started to think about them being alone and then I started thinking about the other people in the community who are alone, and I wanted to try and help them some way,” Leef said.

This free dinner will be offered in the Blue Ribbon Center on the fairgrounds. It will take place from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.