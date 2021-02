BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An old building in Beckley is getting a makeover.

The old Beckley Police Department building was sold in auction to a company called Pro Window Incorporated. They recently started construction on the building.

Beckley City Officials still do not know what the building will be used for yet, but according to Billie Trump, the Beckley Chief Financial Officer, a representative with the company said it may be used for business, residential, or a combination of both.