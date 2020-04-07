Compass Group USA to help feed students in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Schools and the Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force partnered with a company based out of New York to bring food to students in the county.

Compass Group USA will be delivering 3,000 meals to the county out of their West Virginia facility.

Bus drivers as well as community volunteers will help deliver those meals to pick up locations.

Kayla McCoy, one of the leaders of the Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force, said more than 2,000 students have been fed with the meal program in the county.

“In times of crisis, already difficult situations are exacerbated,” McCoy said. “There are so many families, not only in Greenbrier County, but the state of West Virginia that depend on the school system to provide their children two times a day, nine months out of the year.”

Meals will be distributed on Wednesdays. To order meals, visit the Greenbrier County Schools website.