ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University’s collegiate recovery community put together a screening of Jeff Reilly’s Tipping the Pain Scale set for tomorrow April 18, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

The feature documentary film focuses on the addiction crisis in America and brave individuals who joined the urgent fight to save lives in their community. Tipping the Pain Scale takes a different approach to showcase the topic by highlighting current systematic failures and new innovative solutions to the problem. Brandon Whitehouse a Collegiate Recovery Coach at Concord University said he thinks it will help break the stigma around mental health, recovery and addiction and educate their community.

“They educate, they bring awareness to the fact that people with mental health disorders and substance abuse disorders, they have diseases. They are not just moral failings; they are people who need help,” Whitehouse said.

You can see the movie in the Main Auditorium in Concord’s Alexander Fine Arts building.