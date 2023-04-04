ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University recently earned Gold status in the 2023-2024 Military Friendly School designation.

According to Lindsey Byars of the Concord University Advancement Office, schools that earn Military Friendly School designation are evaluated using both public data and responses from a proprietary survey. CU’s Gold award means that it’s in the %10 of the 10 ranked organization.

Despite our long-standing support for veterans, it has been several years since we last received this esteemed award. Thanks to the collective hard work and support from the entire campus community, we have achieved this recognition. We should all be proud to be recognized as an institution that values and respects the brave men and women who have given so much for us all. Dr. George Williams, Concord University Veterans Advocate

Military Friendly® is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process. Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in their programs consistently. Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard. Kayla Lopez, National Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly

The 2023-2024 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in both the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at Military Friendly | Better for Veterans.