ATHENS, WV (WVNS)- A small-town university with a big-name program, Concord Esports is hosting Mars Hill University in the Elevation Showcase on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. with the first match, Super Smash Bros., starting at 2:30 p.m. Following Super Smash Bros., Call of Duty will be at 3:30 p.m. alongside League of Legends at 5:00 p.m. After the matches take place, the award ceremony will start at 7:00 p.m.

The showcase is taking place in the newly finished esports arena in room 304 of the Rahall Technology Center. The arena houses 165 spectators to watch the competition in person.

Austin Clay, Esports Director for Concord University, expressed his thoughts on Concord Esports being one of the few universities that offer in-person events.

“I’m proud that Concord Esports can be one of the first schools that are doing these events and doing them frequently. It’s something that players and universities should have…” said Clay.

Admission costs $10 with merchandise and concessions also available.



