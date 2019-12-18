Concord student advances to semifinals in statewide collegiate business plan competition

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– The 2019-2020 West Virginia Statewide Collegiate Business Plan Competition (WVSCBPC) is represented by 18 state colleges and universities. A total of 31 teams will be moving onto the next stage of the competition.

Colt Walls a junior at Concord University along with many others will be moving on to the next round with his idea of Mobile Clean. Walls is a Princeton, WV native who is majoring in finance and minoring in entrepreneurship.

“He is so passionate about his idea, and has been from the start. I love the idea, and can’t wait to see his dream become a reality,” Angela Addair Ph.D., Director of Entrepreneurial Studies stated in a release.

Dr. Addair also stated in the release that Mr. Watts had this idea from the first day of class and never swayed away.

According to the release, the grand price winner will walk away with $10,000 in the STEM & Innovation and Lifestyle & Hospitality categories. At large a $20,000 will be made by Ray Zinn, the longest CEO in Silicon Valley the release further states.