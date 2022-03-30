PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — March 29 marked the 50th anniversary of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. On Wednesday, March 30, Concord University celebrated this milestone with a free lunch for veterans.



George Williams of the Concord Veterans Advocates office “Veterans Upward Bound” organized a Vet luncheon at the Memorial Building in Princeton. Vets were treated to a free lunch from the Tacos de Macro food truck.

Williams said this event means a lot to him.

“Well I’m a veteran myself. So I served in the Navy for about nine years, and I know how important it is to know that people care about you and people appreciate what you’ve done and because veterans sacrifice a lot for us. And sometimes we kind of forget that. I think that events like this, highlight that and gives us a chance to show our appreciation.” George Williams – Concord University Veterans Advocate

At the event, the staff talked with vets, laughed, shared stories, and enjoyed the blue skies and warm weather.

Williams said for a time, Vietnam Vets weren’t welcomed back with open arms during or after the controversial war. Events like this are his small way of letting vets in his community know they are appreciated.









Williams said those who would like to help Concord University Veterans Advocates office in future events can reach out to him anytime via the university’s website. His office is also available to help vets navigate a return to the classroom using benefits given them from their time in service.