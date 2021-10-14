Concord University class maps out New River Gorge National Park

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– Students at Concord University are helping map out the New River National Park using Lidar technology.

The goal of the project is to find older structures like an old mine or abandoned roads and try to revitalize them.

The Geology 310: Soil, Water, and Land Use class is using Lidar technology, which uses lasers to map out the landscape. Professor Tom Saladyga and Biologist Douglas Manning both came up with the project for the class.

Manning leads the forest health program at New River Gorge National Park. Some of his duties include focusing on managing park resources and using invasive plant treatments to restore habitats and ecosystems.

According to Saladyga, this project will last the semester, with one or two students working independently. Manning hopes that once the students gather the data, the park can use funds to renovate the structures.

“We are very grateful to Professor Saladyga and Concord to help tackle these issues,” Manning said.

Manning also mentioned that he’s glad he and Professor Saladyga created this idea and that the student’s data will be put to use.