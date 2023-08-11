Athens, WV (WVNS) – Concord University Esports department is working hard on a new esports arena.

The arena will be housed at the Nick Rahall Technology Center.

The department continues to renovate a 160-seat arena where esports teams will compete, a project that was started in May.

Jonathan Rose, the Esports Brand & Marketing Director at Concord University, said the new environment will take some time for players to get used to.

“They’re very excited and very nervous at the same time. Because they haven’t had to play with this type of magnitude before. It will be a very big process but we’re excited to house them in the Concord system and give them the experience like this,” Rose said.

The arena will be able to house multiple teams of up to 5 players once completed.

They will compete in various gaming competitions, including popular titles like Rocket League and Fortnite.

Austin Clay, Esports Director at Concord University, said the arena will help motivate and empower the team to future success.

“We will be making a great run when we go on the national stage. I foresee us actually winning some championship titles. That is the goal and I believe that we can achieve that goal,” Clay said.

The arena will make its public debut on August 26th when Concord takes on WVU Tech in the Coalpit Classic.

Rose believes the arena will also help with recruitment.

“Esports has a big fanbase here on the east campus. Currently, a lot of it is on the west coast. We want to be that signal that there is an esports life on the east coast and I think we’re in the right direction,” Rose said.