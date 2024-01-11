ATHENS, WV (WVNS) – Back in 2019, Concord University became the first public university in the Mountain State to develop an esports program.

Four years later, the program would ride that momentum all the way to a national championship win.

Concord finished with 7 wins to 1 loss during the regular season – enough to be invited to the Eastern College Athletic Conference Elite Division for Rocket League.

Austin Clay, Esports Director for Concord University, knew going into it that a major roadblock still remained.

That roadblock would be Brewton-Parker College, the only team to beat Concord in the regular season.

“The only team we lost to was the team that was undefeated. It was 7-1 vs. a team that was 8-0. We knew that was the team we were probably going to play in the grand finals. We mentally and physically prepared for them. This is why we had a much better showing against them in the grand finals because we knew how they played at that point,” Clay said.

Not only was Concord determined, but they also had additional help.

The assist came from esports player Ethan Tucker, a transfer student from Brewton-Parker College itself.

Tucker said the experience was unreal and bittersweet to get revenge on his former team.

“Game 1 it looked kind of rough. We lost by one, really close game. Game 2 we came back, won by one or two. Game 3 we went down again. We won game 4. After game 4, us as the players, we talked together and we were like ‘hey guys, we can actually do this’,” Tucker said.

The team would go on to win the best of seven game series, winning 4-2. Clay said this is a big moment for the young but hungry program.

When asked about the future, Clay hopes to bring the competition into West Virginia.

“With our arena, we really want to be hosting playoffs here and having in-person events. So were working with leagues and stuff like that so we can have playoffs here at Concord for our games. That would be really cool to have in-person matchups and have the arena filled during the finals,” Clay said.