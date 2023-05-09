Coal City, WV (WVNS) – One local athlete is keeping his talents close to home.

Corey Shumate is the newest member of the Concord University basketball team.

He made his official signing at Independence High School earlier today. Shumate was joined by friends, family, and teammates.

Shumate is proud of what his team has overcome and looking forward to what his future holds.

“Teammates make you better. Your going against those dudes every day in practice. I think without them, I wouldn’t be where I am right now” Shumate said.

Shumate says he’ll be studying for a Biology degree with the hopes of becoming a doctor.