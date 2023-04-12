ATHENS, WV (WVNS)–Concord University celebrated National Collegiate Recovery Day with a free event at their Jean and Jerry L. Beasley student center.

The event gave students the opportunity to learn about the recovery resources available to them. The West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network and other local organizations provided educational resources, games, prizes and refreshments.

Students were able to relieve stress with fun activities while learning about recovery.

Brandon Whitehouse, Collegiate recovery coach at CU, said they strive to raise awareness and support students in any way possible.

“The main goal of today is to get everybody together, celebrate our efforts, recognize collegiate recovery and share the resources in the community,” said Whitehouse.

CU student Megan Hicks thought the event let students know they are not alone in their recovery journey.

“It let them know that they have encouragement from the staff and from the outside community and that they are able to gain those resources and come in and have a little bit of fun,” said Hicks.

Whitehouse hopes the event ultimately helped students build resilience and feel they have a safe space in the community.

The event was on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

