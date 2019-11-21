Closings
Concord University holds Great American Smokeout for students

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University held the Cold Turkey Pledge Event on campus on Thursday, Nov. 21. Students were signed a pledge to make good faith attempts to stop smoking.

Director of Recreation Wellness, Chris Smallwood, said they mostly see vaping and e-cigarettes on campus. He said while smoking has gone down, West Virginia is above national averages.

“Even though smoking has been reduced over the past 5-10 years, West Virginia still has a higher than the national average. I think it’s like 18.8 percent for adults and 12.5 percent for adolescents, and the national average is much lower than that,” Smallwood said.

Students who signed the pledge were given a coupon to use at Subway. For more information on the Great American Smokeout, visit American Cancer Society

