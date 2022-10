ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University plans to host a trunk or treat for children in the area.

The trunk or treat event is from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the evening on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Sarvay Hall parking lot.

It’s sponsored by the Office of Housing and Resident Life.

Children 12 and under are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult.

To find a full list of trick-or-treat times and locations, visit our website.