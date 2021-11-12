Concord University holds Veteran’s Day Salute

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– With countless events being held for our service men and women on Veteran’s Day, Concord University held a salute the day after, on Friday, November 12, 2021.

The University said they wanted to have an event that didn’t take place on Veterans Day, so more veterans could be in attendance.

Keynote speaker and member of the United States National Guard Baylee McKinney studied Psychology at Concord. He hopes to work towards a Ph.D. degree in Higher Education. After he receives his degree, he plans to come back and work in the Appalachian region and help make an impact on the community.

McKinney talked about what this salute means to him.

“Today is the day we remember the service and sacrifices because many veterans out there have done and sacrificed a lot more than I have, so I think that although I was speaking, we need to remember that the purpose here is for everyone that’s ever served,” McKinney said.

