ATHENS, WV (WVNS)–The women’s volleyball team at Concord University held their annual volleyball camp for children in the community.

The camp took place at the Carter Athletic Facility on campus where campers learned techniques and practiced on their individual skill level. Campers also had the chance to stay in the dorms and eat in the dining hall.

Two helpers, Amber Hall and Hannah Steele said they’re glad the school had this volunteer opportunity available for their team.

“I feel like it’s important to do community service for the team and the school because once you learn something, it’s important to give back to those that are younger,” Hall said.

The camp runs through Wednesday, July 20, 2022.