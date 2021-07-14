Concord University honors Purple Heart recipients

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The Office of Veterans Services at Concord University took a moment to honor Purple Heart Recipients on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

“People who were awarded purple hearts have either died or were wounded in battle and they deserved to be honored,” said George Williams; Veterans Advocate.

The Office of Veteran Services (OVS) at Concord University did just that at a reception meant to honor purple heart recipients around the area, but that is not all the OVS does to respect and honor those who serve. The office works directly with veterans seeking higher education at Concord University and provides resources to aid them in the transition from active service to school.

“I’m here to advocate for them anything they need whether its academics or if they need help paying their rent,” said Williams.

Veterans are able to get transcript assistance, scholarships, early registration, and attend support events throughout the year. Concord University also has a Veterans Upward Bound program that works with the OVS to find veterans in need of higher education figure out their career path and provide assistance along the way.

Steven Kennedy is a veteran who went through the Upward Bound program and now serves as the Veterans Academic Advisor.

“It means a lot, when I first came to Concord they were really veteran friendly already, but when they got this program it really made me realize how much they care about their veterans, veteran students, and members of the community,” said Kennedy.

In order to continue the grant program, one-third of students enrolled must be low income and two-thirds must be first generation. Kennedy said they are at max capacity right now with 125 students enrolled.