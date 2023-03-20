ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing and Vaccine Team will host a free Covid-19 testing, vaccine and booster clinic.

The clinic will take place at Concord University in the Student Union room from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.

All testing and vaccinations will be done on a first come first serve basis.

This event is available to everyone in the community. They will be offering Pfizer and Omicron booster shots. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for anyone 5 years and up will also be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Rapid Covid-19 testing is available now as well.

For more information call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates and other additional information.