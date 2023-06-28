Athens, WV (WVNS) – The world of competitive gaming, also known as e-sports, is becoming an increasingly popular sport.

According to one stat from Statista, e-sports generated more than 1.3 billion dollars in 2022 and it’s only expected to grow more by 2025.

At Concord University, they look to build off its popularity by hosting an e-sports summer camp. The camp hosts kids ages 14 through 18 from across southern West Virginia.

Austin Clay, E-Sports Director at Concord, believes the camp has a lot of promise for both students and parents alike.

“We want to help high schools and middle schools, teachers, and principals, to realize e-sports is a thing they can add into their schools. It’s also for parents to realize that e-sports is a valid thing for kids to partake in. Just like travel football, travel soccer, and travel baseball, it’s something they can do during the summer to actually improve themselves,” Clay said.

Kids will be able to play multiple different games across different genres. This includes the games “Overwatch”, “Rocket League”, “Apex Legends”, and even “FIFA”.

Justin Smith, E-Sports Assistant Director at Concord, said he has played video games since he was a kid. To see what competitive gaming has now become is very satisfying to him.

“I remember being young and going to friends houses to play split-screen, 4v4 Halo & Smash Brothers. To see it turn into a competitive, national tournament that Concord e-sports is not only participating in, but thriving in, it’s an amazing feeling,” Smith said.

The camp allows kids to learn different skills, including sportsmanship, communication, and time management.

It also gives them the chance to explore the campus and get to know more about Concord E-Sports, which was first formed in 2019.

Clay thinks this camp will allow the campus to continue the popularity of e-sports and hopefully continue to grow the campus team.

“We are able to find more of these gems of really good players that we can sign to our team here and have a really good e-sports team here at Concord. These are West Virginia born students and that will be amazing to have really strong West Virginia students playing for Concord e-sports,” Clay said.