ATHENS, WV (WVNS)–March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month, and to raise awareness, Concord University hosted a gambling education event for students.

Multiple recovery organizations partnered together to educate students about the dangers and signs of gambling addiction.

Each table offered resources and educational tools to provide information and offer support.

Maricel Bernardo, the program coordinator for Problem Gambling Help Network, said they strive to prevent gambling addiction in students and in the community before it can become a problem.

“We go to elementary schools all the way to colleges because that’s the most vulnerable population that we have,” said Bernardo. “Doing these outreach events help us get out in the community to talk to the people themselves, so I think it’s great.”

Bernardo added that gambling addiction is more common than people realize and that there are always resources available. 1-800-GAMBLER offers 24/7 recovery support and free counseling nationwide.

Some of the organizations included the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network, Community Connections, Southern Highlands and the Problem Gambling Help Network of West Virginia.