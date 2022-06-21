ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– One local university is giving students a chance to grow their reading skills.

Concord University is holding its annual reading camp this week. Elementary students will go through exercises where they need to read instructions to complete projects during the camp.

Concord Master’s students are teaching the groups as part of their internships to complete their Master’s program.

“As we think about ways to motivate students we’re also motivating our teachers with activities they can take back to their classrooms and hopefully motivate the students in their classrooms,” said camp director Kathy Hawks.

There are three different classes for the camp – each with different themes and projects.