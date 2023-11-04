ATHENS, WV (WVNS) – Local high school students are getting a chance to show their knowledge on the subject of Science. Concord University is hosting the preliminary science bowl.

High school students from various West Virginia counties are traveling to Concord University to compete in the science bowl.

Winners of this competition move on to the second round in Morgantown in February.

Stephen Kuehn, Professor of Geology at Concord University, says competitors have the opportunity to compete in the national science bowl.