ATHENS, WV (WVNS) – Local high school students are getting a chance to show their knowledge on the subject of Science. Concord University is hosting the preliminary science bowl.
High school students from various West Virginia counties are traveling to Concord University to compete in the science bowl.
Winners of this competition move on to the second round in Morgantown in February.
Stephen Kuehn, Professor of Geology at Concord University, says competitors have the opportunity to compete in the national science bowl.
“The top teams from here, we’re pulling from 12 counties. They can go to Morgantown, if they place highly enough in Morgantown, they can actually go to the national competition run by the U.S. Department of Energy.” said Kuehn to 59News.
This is the first in person science bowl at Concord University in three years
Check in takes place on the third floor of the ‘Student Center’ on November 4, 2023 starting at 10 in the morning until 1 in the afternoon.