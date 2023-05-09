ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Staff at Concord University’s library worked together to create the second ever book walk on campus.

This year’s selection is an inspiring children’s book titled ‘This Could Be You’ by Cindy Williams Schrauben.

Students and families have the opportunity to walk on the sidewalk while reading the interactive story. Some of the posters also have QR codes you can scan.

Elizabeth Chandler, Library Director at Concord University, said this year’s theme is more university-focused.

“Each board has a career discussed on it and at the end it says ‘this could be you,” said Chandler. “It has that growth mindset for both little ones in the family but for us older ones too.”

Chandler said they brought the book walk back after receiving positive feedback for it the year prior.

The book walk spans until Friday, May 12, 2023 but will return again from June 1, 2023 until June 12, 2023.