Concord University makes changes to degree offerings

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University changed its class schedule to better accommodate students.

The university changed some of its degree offerings because of last year’s lack of enrollment. They will not accept new students for the Geography degree, the Recreation and Tourism Management degree, or for the Master’s Degree in Special Education. Classes for Sociology, Social Work, and Communications degrees will be moved online as an option for students. The same virtual option will be offered for the Elementary Education K-6 Specialization Course.

Peter Viscusi is the Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs for Concord University.

“We have some very large programs, and then we have a couple that are very small. So, when we have to figure out how to best use our university resources, we have to look at where we are spending our money,” Viscusi said.

Concord plans to have in-person classes as scheduled this fall.