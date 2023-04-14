GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Concord University is now recognized as a top school to get your Masters Degree in Health Education.

According to Lindsey Byars with the CU Advancement Office, Concord’s health education program earned top honors for quality, affordability, and commitment to students by OnlineMastersDegrees.org.

I am so proud of our Master of Arts in Health Promotion at Concord… Our program is extremely flexible, so students from a variety of backgrounds can complete their degree in one or more years. Our graduates are competitive in public health and disease prevention fields, which are growing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Jill Nolan, Program Director and Chair of the Department of Health Sciences

OMD has analyzed more than 7,700 universities pulled from the universities and from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System. Afterwards, the OMD science team used an algorithm to rank the schools based off of several specialties.

The points include:

Academic counseling services

Career placement services

Student/faculty ratio

Tuition

Percent of students receiving school-based aid

Amount of school-based aid per student

To be eligible for the ranking, the university must hold active accreditation and have at least one online master’s program in the subject for the ranking. Only 6% of US postsecondary institutions earned a place in this ranking.

You can check out where Concord is ranked at Best Master’s in Health Education Online Programs in 2023 (onlinemastersdegrees.org).