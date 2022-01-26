Concord University offering ‘FAFSA Fridays’ to help students apply for scholarships

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) – College students or high school seniors are invited to attend Concord’s FAFSA Fridays to receive professional help applying for scholarships.

Director of Financial Aid Tammy Brown, said she can help students apply for the Federal Pell Grant and other scholarships that can hopefully save them thousands of dollars.

“Well the Federal Pell Grant is $6495. And we’re hoping that it will go up next year,” said Brown That’s just something that students, it’s a need based grant so depending on what they put on their FAFSA they can be eligible for that.”

Appointments are available in Concord’s financial aid building between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. every Friday through the end of March.