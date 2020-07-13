Concord University offering new Master’s Program

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University announced it will be launching a new Master’s program. The announcement was made on Monday, July 13, 2020.

The University added a Master of Science in Athletic Training (MSAT), which is a post-baccalaureate degree. The program will be recognized by the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education (CAATE)

MSAT is a five-year advanced degree that is designed to transition from the Bachelor of Science in Health Science. After the sixth semester, students will be transitioning from undergraduate to graduate studies and receiving their bachelor’s degree at the end of their eighth semester.

Once the student successfully completes the program, they will be eligible to take the National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA) Board of Certification exam.

“I’m elated that after years of concentrated, intentional work, we are finally able to announce

the offering of the MSAT program. The development of this program was a concerted effort between faculty, students, staff, stake holders, university administration, state/federal government agencies, and the national accrediting (CAATE) body,” Chair of the Department of Health Sciences, Dr. David Campbell stated.

Transfer students may apply for this program. For more information, contact Director of the Athletic Training Education Program, Dr. John Roberts at 304-384-6346 or jcroberts@concord.edu.

