ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– A local University opened an office to help veterans become college students.

The Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success held its grand opening at Concord University on Monday, March 14, 2022.

This office will help veterans become college students. It was made possible through funding from the US Department of Education. They offer social, academic, and financial services that will allow future or current student veterans at the university.

Dr. George Williams, a veteran advocate and a veteran himself, said the university is ready to help those who served.

“We have all kinds of programs to help them academically, we’ll have career type things for when they graduate but also recruiting is a big thing. We want to go out and let the veterans know that we’re here for them and we have programs for them to try and get them into the higher education system,” Dr. Williams said.

A veteran already took advantage of this opportunity. Henry Wallace, a Student Veteran Advocate for the University, said Concord helped his transition from the field to the classroom.

“As I got more entwined with the veterans’ lounge and all the people over there just a community of people that really help that transition become easier and, I don’t know, more smooth,” Wallace said.

The new office will expand Concord’s tradition of supporting and helping members of the military and veterans.

To find out the complete list of services offered to veterans, visit Concord University’s website.