Concord University prepares for upcoming school year

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– This year’s fall semester will look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concord University’s Vice President of Student Affairs, Sarah Beasley, said they are offering virtual and in person classes for students to choose from.

Beasley added that if a student opts for in person, all classrooms have been set up to help them social distance.

“So every chair and desk is 6 feet apart from any other chair or desk in the room,” Beasley said. “So even within the classroom students wouldn’t be considered close contact because of the limited numbers and social distancing we’ve done.

As for face coverings, the university is mandating them to be worn.

“We are requiring masks of all students and employees on campus unless they are outside and can socially distance,” Beasely said. “Even in the classrooms with the socially distance chairs and things masks will be required.”

Beasley said the cafeteria has also been set up to keep students safe.

“All of the self served stations have been removed so like the salad bar now someone is there making the salad for you. The employees are required to wash their hands every 20 minutes,” Beasley said.

Students also have the option to have their food to-go if they do not want to eat in the cafeteria, as we all return to a new normal.

For more information on their return to campus plan you can visit Concord University.