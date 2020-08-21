Concord University provides COVID-19 update

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University is providing an update following the COVID-19 testing of all students, faculty, and staff.

More than half of the results were returned. As of 4 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, only two positive cases were reported. Those people, and those who were in close contact with the cases, were contacted and will quarantine for 14 days.

Concord University tested 1,556 individuals over a three day period beginning on August 12. Currently, the University has results for 1,083 members of faculty, staff, and students. Two positive cases of those tested at Concord represents 0.18 percent of the reported results.

A small number of other campus community members self-reported positive results from other testing sources; two reported before returning to campus and one person returned home prior to classes beginning.