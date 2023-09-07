ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– The Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success for Concord University presents “9/11 Never Forget” at University Point.

With Patriot Day coming up, many of the faculty and staff wanted to honor the fallen with a speech from a former Navy SEAL and one of the first responders of 9/11, Dr. Peter Berardi. However, Berardi didn’t just speak about the tragedy of 9/11, but also some of the things he learned from the experience.