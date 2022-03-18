ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– One university in Mercer County received funding to create a new nursing program.

Concord University was awarded $1.5 million through Governor Jim Justice’s Nursing Workforce Expansion program.

Dr. Kendra Boggess, President of Concord University said they are the only school that will create its own nursing program.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity that will bring for students. We have many students who come thinking they may want to be in the sciences. They aren’t sure what they want to do they may think they’re going to be Pre-Med, but along the way, they may change their minds and I think this might draw some of those students and new students as well,” Dr. Boggess said.

Dr. Boggess said she hopes this will be one way to combat the nursing shortage in the near future.