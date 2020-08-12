Concord University testing all staff and students

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– An announcement from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) requires all faculty, staff and students at colleges and universities in the Mountain State to be tested for COVID-19 before the fall semester starts. As a result, Concord University began testing on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Vice President of Student Affairs Sarah Beasley said if they are not tested they are not allowed on campus.

“If they don’t get tested we will send them some reminders and strong encouragement but they are not allowed to come to class or remain in the residence halls unless they’ve been tested,” Beasley said.

Wednesday was the first of three days offered for students and employees to be tested. Beasley said they are expecting to test around 1,900 people before the semester starts. She said they are following all guidelines put in place by the state and CDC to keep everyone as safe as possible.

“You’ll see in the gym we have x’s that are six feet apart,” Beasley said. “We are asking people in line to socially distance. Everyone had to wear a mask even though we are outside we’re requiring masks at the testing site.”

She said if students aren’t able to get tested on one of the three days, they can make appointments with the campus health center.

“We have to have everyone tested at one of our testing days,” Beasley said. “If they can’t make a day I know a lot of our students work then they can set up an individual appointment with our student health center.”

Beasley said they are also looking at doing testing throughout the semester to make sure the virus stays off campus.

Testing will continue on Friday, August 15 and Monday, August 17 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.