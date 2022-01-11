Concord University testing and vaccination clinics help returning students

ATHENS, WV (WVSN) — Students are returning to Concord University for the spring semester. In a continuing effort to conform to state regulations, students and staff are required to be tested for COVID-19 upon return.



Concord University has set up testing days as the semester begins. Dean of Students Dr. Sarah Beasley, said as the pandemic continues on, students and staff are simply eager to return to life.



“When we first came back to in-person about a year and a half about I heard more from students who were nervous about coming back. But, actually not head from a single student this semester, and there may be some out there but I just haven’t heard from them so I think they’re excited to be back and start the spring semester,” Dr. Beasley said.

While testing is required to return, vaccination is not. The university has joined with The Partnership of African American Churches to offer vaccinations to students and staff. Dr. Beasley says over 70% of students and 80% of staff have elected to be vaccinated. Beasley said she hopes this will help avoid major disruptions to the new semester.

Students and staff who wish to learn more about the schools COVID testing or vaccinations offerings can visit the ‘Return to Campus Plan’ university website here.