ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– The world of gaming is something most young people know very well. And Concord University is joining the game with an e-Sports Summer Camp.

Children ages seven to 15 played a variety of competitive games including Overwatch, Fortnite, Super Smash Bros, and more.

Peyton Elswick the team coordinator who created the summer camp said she and her teammates teach the groups about how to play, good sportsmanship, and how to have fun!

“I really wanted to give an opportunity for kids who want to get into e-sports but don’t know how or who just want to come to play video games all day with their friends,” Elswick said.

The camp and the team are sponsored by HyperX, who provided their equipment and prizes.