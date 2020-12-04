Concord University will hold virtual Fall graduation

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — A local college chooses to hold their commencement ceremony on a virtual platform because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concord University announced they will honor their Fall 2020 graduating class on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. The ceremony will be premiered at 11 a.m. on Dec. 12 on the CU YouTube Channel, Facebook and the link that will be provided on Concord’s webpage. Both graduate and undergraduate candidates will be recognized.

Jessica Lynn Davidson of Bluefield, W.Va. is the valedictorian of the Fall 2020 class and she will give a speech.

The ceremony will honor students from the College of Professional and Liberal Studies which includes the Master of Arts in Teaching, Master of Education and Master of Social Work as well as the Department of Business, Department of Mass Communication, Department of Humanities, Department of Fine Arts, Department of Education, and Department of Social Work and Sociology, College of Science, Mathematics, and Health which includes the Master of Arts in Health Promotion, Department of Biology, Department of Physical and Environmental Sciences, Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, and the Department of Social Sciences, and Regents Bachelor of Arts degree.