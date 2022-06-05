ATHENS, WV (WVNS)–The Concord University Women’s Basketball team held their Elite summer camp on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Participants showed off their skills at the Carter Athletic Center and Gymnasium at the university. The Lady Cougars as well as new head coach Tesla Southcott helped facilitate and work the camp.

Southcott said she’s excited to see the potential and showcase what the school has to offer.

“This is for 8th grade through 12th grades girls that are interested in playing college basketball at the next level. This is a good opportunity for them to see our campus and see our programs, get to meet our players and staff, and just show off their talent,” Southcott said.

The Lady Cougars plan to have additional summer camps this month and in September.